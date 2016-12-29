Swiss system attractive for foreign students

The Federal Institutes of Technology in Zurich and in Lausanne (picture) are among the best continental Europe (Keystone)

About one in four students at Swiss higher education institutions, including universities, applied sciences courses and professional training, are foreigners according to latest figures.

Foreign nationals accounted for almost a third of all university places in the 2015/2016 academic year the Federal Statistics Office said in statement released earlier this month. They outnumbered locals at the highest level comprising 54% of all PhD students.

As for professional education programmes, 24% of them were foreigners.

More than 59,000 foreign students were registered with a Swiss institute of tertiary level education and three out of four came specifically to Switzerland to pursue their studies, the Swiss News Agency said.

Overall, slightly more than 195,000 qualifications were awarded in Switzerland in 2015.

However, the Federal Statistics Office warns that the figure is “purely indicative since it is no statistically relevant to add up the different types of diplomas awarded.”

The vocational education and training sector generated 36% qualifications, followed by higher education institutions (29%) and general education (21%).

swissinfo.ch with agencies/ug

