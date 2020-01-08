One in two job seekers believe they cJan find a job within the next three months.

Job listings on corporate websites grew by 8.4% in December 2019 compared to the same month the previous year, according to the Swiss Job Index. Artificial intelligence skills are a new demand for some positions.

Demand in some trades witnessed double digit growth, as was the case for IT specialists (16%), according to the index results which were published by recruitment company Michael Page.

The strong demand for these profiles is linked to transformation programmes underway in various sectors, particularly in financial services, the company noted. For the first time, some job opportunities require artificial intelligence skills, notes Michael Page.

"The gap between demand and supply of qualified specialists is such that companies are offering artificial intelligence internships in the hope of recruiting these talents as soon as possible,” the recruitment company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Among job applicants, a salary increase - of 5% or more - is an important motivation for 82% of respondents.

Good relations with colleagues, access to continuing education programmes, and trust are also important motivations. One in two job seekers believe they can find a job within the next three months.

