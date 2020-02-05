This content was published on February 5, 2020 11:58 AM

The Titlis mountain is a key destination for Chinese tourists in Switzerland. (© Keystone/Urs Flüeler)

The tourism industry in central Switzerland could benefit from increased efforts to focus on individual holidaymakers from China, according to a new study.

A report by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Artsexternal link found that guests from China travelling individually in Europe take a special interest in culinary events and that they are like to receive information about new offers via their mobile phones.

The study appears to confirm previous research by Switzerland Tourism that there is huge potential to attract more Chinese guests interested in skiing or in arts.

However, the study recommends the tourist boards in central Swiss regions continue to cater for Chinese tourists travelling in groups.

Both segments were keen on spending some time in the mountains, visiting tourist attractions as well as shopping.

The city of Lucerne and its nearby mountains, including the Titlis, have recorded a 450% increase in the number of overnight stays of guests from China over the past decade, according to the authors of the study which was published on Tuesday.

In 2018, about a million Chinese tourists travelled to Switzerland. This compares with the 6.2 million who visited other European countries.

swissinfo.ch with Keystone-SDA/urs

