The Swiss police seized weapons and documents belonging to the minor, which included a bomb-making manual. (© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron)

The Federal Court has confirmed a one-month custodial sentence handed down to a 17-year-old boy charged with violating Swiss terror and gun laws.

At the end of June, the Geneva Prosecutor for Minors initiated a criminal probe against the 17-year-old based on a report by the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service. During a search at his home, three gas guns, two knives, a machete, two mobile phones and computer equipment were seized. Documents seized belonging to the minor included a bombmaking manual.

According to the Federal Court ruling, reported by SRF public radio on Tuesday, searches of his computer revealed that the young man had carried out internet research into the terrorist attack on Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The 17-year-old man claimed that he was not religious and denied any connection to the Islamic State (IS) militant group. The court said he claimed to have fallen under the influence of a "guru", who, he said, had hidden the weapons at his home and had used his computer when his family was absent.

In its ruling, the Federal Court said that in the case of minors, pre-trial detention for one month was the last resort. In this case, it considers the conditions for this to be met, since there is a serious suspicion of a crime and a danger of collusion.

Before his arrest, the accused was not employed or pursuing any professional training. He lives with his family.

Anti-terrorism Switzerland pursues dozens of cases against jihadi suspects Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is currently pursuing criminal proceedings in some 70 cases linked to jihadi terrorism. This content was published on April 10, 2019 8:17 PM

SRF/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram