Teachers, pupils and parents have had to adapt quickly to homeschooling since the government announced the closure of schools mid-March.

The government suggested that they shut until April 19 but some cantons extended the deadline to the end of April. Around one million young people have been affected.

Each school needs to provide age-appropriate solutions to deliver remote learning content for their students and it’s been a challenge for teachers and pupils alike.

Swiss Public Television, SRF, asked 13-year-old Caroline Keller from Wittenbach in canton St Gallen how she’s coping with distance learning. She said,"It was really hard at first, because you couldn’t find things so easily. But things are slowly getting better. And now it’s also much more fun".

