Jan 6, 2017 - 11:00

Sabine Weiss has agreed to open up her archives. For the first time, an exhibition traces her life and work as a photographer. It can be seen in Switzerland until March.

The Bellpark museum in Kriens (canton Lucerne) will be showing “some milestones” from the long career of Sabine Weiss, the last representative of the Humanist school, embodied by Robert Doisneau, Willy Ronis and Edouard Boubat.

Members of the public can discover nearly 130 prints, as well as films and numerous period documents. The exhibition has already been shown in France, at the Château de Tours. It was designed by the Jeu de Paume national art gallery in Paris, in cooperation with the city of Tours.

Images: Sabine Weiss, Text: Katy Romy, swissinfo.ch



