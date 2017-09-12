Navigation

Hurricane impact Swiss send aid to Caribbean to help Irma victims

Sint Maarten, an autonomous country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the southern part of the Saint Martin island, has been hit especially hard.

The Swiss Red Cross is supporting people affected by Hurricane Irma in Haiti and the island of Saint Martin with aid worth about CHF1.1 million ($1.2 million).

The agency said on Tuesday that it had sent its Emergency Response Unit, which is coordinating logistics for the international Red Cross on Saint Martin. Most of the island’s population is in need of assistance after Irma swept through, damaging or destroying around 75% of all houses.

