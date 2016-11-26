Official celebrations for Castro's 80th birthday. He did not attend the event himself due to ill health. His brother Raul Raul making a speech in Havana

Castro and French President François Mitterrand in the Elysée Palace in Paris on a visit to France in 1995

Castro, after having voted in the polling station District n7, talks with other electors in 1993

Castro talking about his country's economic situation, the refugee problem, and the continued American economic embargo in 1993

Castro during a television address in 1987 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Guevara's death

Nov 26, 2016 - 11:50

Fidel Castro, Cuba's revolutionary leader, has died at the age of 90. Together with Che Guevara, Castro was the driving force of the revolution on the Caribbean island. Swiss photographer René Burri portrayed both of them and became world famous.



Castro and Guevara embodied hope for a better world without war, hunger, disease, colonialism and illiteracy. Like other Swiss photographers and film makers, Burri was inspired by the aura of the towering figure of Castro who stayed true to his ideology beyond the collapse of Soviet Communism.

Burri was invited to Havana in 1963 by Ernesto "Che" Guevara, former Cuban minister of industry. During his stay on Cuba, Burri took a series of pictures, including the iconic portrait of Castro smoking a cigar. Burri, who lived in New York died in 2014 in Zurich.

(Pictures: René Burri/Magnum Photos; text: Peter Siegenthaler)