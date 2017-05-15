May 15, 2017 - 20:22

Attacks and kidnappings by Islamist fundamentalists began to spread to southern Mali in 2015. The archive picture shows an incident in the capital, Bamako (Keystone)

Four local members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Red Cross organisation have been kidnapped in central Mali.

Unidentified gunmen abducted the team assessing the human rights situation in the central Mopti region, a ICRC spokesman in Mali said.

Negotiations are underway to secure the release of the hostages according to local politicians.

It is believed a radical Islamist group is behind the latest kidnapping.

Last year, the Islamist group, Ansar Dine, temporarily held three ICRC workers hostage in the north-east of Mali.

Swiss missionary

The Swiss-based ICRC has the mandate to protect victims of international and internal armed conflicts, include war wounded, prisoners, refugees and civilians.

Rebel groups linked to al-Qaida still control parts of northern Mali, despite international military efforts, including the United Nations and the former colonial power France to recapture the territory.

A jihadist group in January 2016 also kidnapped a Christian missionary from Switzerland, Beatrice Stöckli, in the central city of Timbuktu.

Switzerland has demanded Stöckli’s unconditional release, but the militants say they want jihadist fighters imprisoned in Mali and Niger to be released in exchange.

swissinfo.ch with agencies/ug

