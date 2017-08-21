This content was published on August 21, 2017 2:15 PM Aug 21, 2017 - 14:15

The lake which is situated at around 1850m altitude is a popular hiking destination (Keystone)

On Sunday, six hikers were wounded, one seriously, after falling rocks hit them by Lake Gelmer near the Grimsel Pass in canton Bern. A dog was also injured and placed in the care of a vet.

The noise was “deafening”, according to one witness, who said it lasted 15-20 seconds until the stones “slumped” in the lake. Another witness then heard screams.

gelmer lake

The route taken by the hikers has been sealed off for security reasons. Geologists are investigating the rockfall whose cause is yet unknown.