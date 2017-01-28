Swiss flights to US conform to Trump ban

Swiss flights take action to conform to Trump's ban on Muslims from seven countries (Keystone)

Swiss International Air Lines says it will bar citizens of seven countries from boarding its flights to the United States because of US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning their entry.

Lorenzo Stoll, director-general of operations in French-speaking Switzerland for the airline known as Swiss, told Swiss public radio RTS on Saturday that Swiss, which is owned by Germany’s Lufthansa Group, has “a legal obligation to implement this decree”.

Trump’s executive order was one of a series of commands he issued during his first week as president to follow up on some of his campaign promises. It suspends admission of all refugees trying to enter the United States for 120 days, and prohibits for 90 days the entry of any citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries even if they have valid visas.

But during an emergency court hearing on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, a federal judge blocked the US government from deporting citizens of those seven countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen – who were detained at US airports over the past day due to Trump's executive order issued Friday.

US District Court Judge Ann Donnelly said it was hard to see the harm in letting these new immigrants stay, since they were routinely admitted only a few days ago.

Threat of fines

Along with Swiss, other airlines such as KLM, EgyptAir and Qatar Airways took action to conform by prohibiting access to the United States for citizens of the seven countries.

Companies that do not comply may have to repatriate the nationals from those countries at their own expense in addition to paying a fine.

"We are sorry to be put in this situation," said Stoll of Swiss airline, adding that its actions would affect very few nationals of these countries who transit through Geneva or Zurich. The airline advised concerned passengers to contact the American embassy or consulate in the country where they are staying.



Local effect

A research biologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) told of her disappointment at being prevented from boarding a plane bound for the US on Saturday due to her Iranian nationality.

Samira Asgari, who had a valid visa, was planning to join the Raychaudhuri Lab at Harvard University in Boston, which studies the basis of autoimmune disease using techniques in human genetics, bioinformatics, and systems biology.



It is run by Dr. Soumya Raychaudhuri, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard, who told the WCVB5 TV station that Asgari had the proper J1 visa to work in the US and already worked there several times. He said the issue of Asgari's Iranian nationality arose when her boarding pass was scanned in Germany.

I was pretty excited to join @soumya_boston's lab but denied boarding due to my Iranian nationality. Feeling safer? — Samira Asgari (@samsam_86) January 28, 2017

Criticism

Already, refugees and migrants holding valid visas who were en route to the US earlier in the week were detained at US airports and restricted from entering the country due to Trump’s order.



Advocates said up to a couple hundred travelers from those Muslim-majority countries were being held at airports around the US in what Trump called a crackdown on terrorism.



The purpose of the decree is to weed out “radical Islamic terrorists”, Trump said, and priority for admission will be given to Christians.

Trump also ordered the construction of a US-Mexican border wall as part of his measures to curb undocumented immigration, saying it was all for Americans' protection.



As your President, I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people. pic.twitter.com/o7YNUNwb8f — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

The measures drew praise from Trump’s supporters but harsh condemnation from world leaders, many other Americans and others around the world.

International organizations that aid refugees, religious and civil rights advocates immediately criticized the move, while some including the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced plans to file a lawsuit next week claiming Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional.

Our joint statement with @UNmigration on refugee resettlement to the United States https://t.co/nvWkADkoK8 — UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) January 28, 2017