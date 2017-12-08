The Federal Council has announced that until 2020, Swiss residents registered at the unemployment office will get first dibs at jobs once unemployment in that sector reaches an 8% threshold. The measure will be effective from July 1, 2018.
At a press conference on Friday, Swiss justice minister Simonetta Sommaruga announced the government’s plans for implementing the 2014 popular vote in favour of immigration quotas for workers from European Union countries. The vote has caused a headache for the government as it violates the EU’s clause on the free movement of people. A solution involving preferential treatment of Swiss residents instead of quotas for EU workers was the government’s preferred option.
Once the 8% unemployment threshold is reached, new job ads will be visible for the first five days only to those registered with the unemployment office. Officials at the unemployment office will have three working days to send employers the profile of qualified candidates registered with them. Employers will then have to invite these candidates to an interview to assess the suitability for the role advertised. They are then free to hire who they prefer. From January 1, 2020, the unemployment threshold for local preference to kick in will be lowered to 5%.
Exceptions will be made for employers hiring close family members, promoting internal staff (including hiring interns or apprentices) or for jobs of less than 14 days’ duration.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.