In photos Swiss film producer honoured at Berlin Film Festival

Arthur Cohn receives a honorary doctorate from Boston University, here with Liv Ullmann

Arthur Cohn with the Swedish film actress Liv Ullmann. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by Boston University in 1988 for his achievements in film. (Keystone)

Arthur Cohn

At the preview of his latest film "White Lies", shown at an open-air cinema in Basel, Switzerland in 1994. (Keystone/Michael Kupferschmidt)

Arthur Cohn, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Iris Berben and Roger Federer

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell join Arthur Cohn, Iris Berben and Roger Federer on German TV, '40 years Golden Camera', in 2005. (Keystone/Bernd Settnik)

Arthur Cohn with Doris Leuthard

Arthur Cohn and Swiss Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard at the European premiere of 'The Yellow Handkerchief' in Basel's 'Pathe Kuechlin' cinema in 2008. (Keystone/Georgios Kefalas)

Arthur Cohn stands in a room full of scripts and pictures on the walls

Arthur Cohn in his office in Basel, on May 12, 2000. Cohn received his sixth Oscar for the documentary "One Day in September" in Los Angeles on March 26, 2000. (Keystone/Martin Ruetschi)

Image gallery about film producer arthur cohn

Swiss producer Arthur Cohn was recently recognised for his career achievements with the Cinema for Peace award at the Berlin Film Festival. The 92-year-old has won numerous honours, including six Oscars.

Cohn received the award on Monday evening from American actress Faye Dunaway and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

His best-known productions include Il giardino dei Finzi-Contini (1972), Black and White in Color (1976), Dangerous Moves (1984), Central Station (1998) and One Day in September (1999).

In his acceptance speech, Cohn emphasised his productions have always been guided by the emotional side of history. He expressed his wish that today's cinema would contain less sex and violence, but more humanistic values. Cohn received a long standing ovation.

The Cinema for Peace Foundation aims to promote "peace and understanding around the world. " Previous winners include U.S. actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron, the Dalai Lama, former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

In addition to the six Oscars Cohn has received for his film productions, he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three honorary doctorates - one of them from the University of Basel in his hometown - and the highest French distinction, Commander of Order of Arts and Letters. 


