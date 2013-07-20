Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

India rape verdict

Swiss tourist’s attackers sentenced to life in prison

Politics Disaster Law and order
in depth: Swiss Abroad

...
The Swiss tourists attacked in March were reportedly making their way to the Taj Mahal monument by bicycle when they stopped to camp (Keystone)

The Swiss tourists attacked in March were reportedly making their way to the Taj Mahal monument by bicycle when they stopped to camp

(Keystone)

An Indian court has sentenced six men to life in prison for gang-raping a Swiss tourist in March.

Each man was also ordered to pay a fine for the crime. 

“All the accused have been convicted and we are satisfied with the judgement. We had made strong arguments in the court," public prosecutor Rajendra Tiwari told Indian media.

On March 15, the six attackers between the ages of 20 and 30 came across a Swiss couple camping in the woods in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. They bound the man and raped the woman, also stealing the couple's mobile phone, a laptop computer and 10,000 rupees (CHF175).

Violence against women in India has been a hot topic since a series of violent crimes, including the gang-rape and beating of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a New Delhi bus, captured the world’s attention.

One woman is raped every 20 minutes in India, according to the country’s National Crime Records Bureau, though only four in ten are ever reported because victims fear being shamed by their families and communities.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Focus