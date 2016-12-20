A meeting to discuss village affairs is soon brutally interrupted by gunfire from security forces who presume the villagers to be Maoist insurgents.

On the left is a depiction of the ambush and assassination of Mahendra Karma, a leader of the civilian militia Salwa Judum, by Maoist insurgents. On the right, an adivasi elder bemoans the loss of land, forests and traditions in the name of development.

On the left, the scene shows former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh promising to tackle leftwing extremism by addressing the alienation of people. On the right, the book describes how laws on public consultation are flouted to acquire land for private mining companies.

A scene depicting conflict between activists and politicians over a petition submitted to India's Supreme Court. The petition contained testimonies of human rights violations by the civilian militia called Salwa Judum armed by the state government to fight Maoist rebels.

Rough and final versions of an internment camp where adivasis were detained while their villages were being combed for anti-government Maoist rebels.

A coal power plant was allowed to be built on village land despite opposition from the villagers. "We want to be farmers not labourers," the novel quotes them saying.

The graphic novel “Adivasis Meurtris” tells the tale of the “losing side” in India’s quest to transform natural resources into rapid economic growth.



The backdrop of the book is the Indian state of Chhattisgarh where the over seven million tribals make up a quarter of the population. Most are subsistence farmers and forest gatherers. But their simple way of life is under threat.

Farm and forest land set aside for them are being acquired by the government and companies without regard for laws that require their prior, informed consent. The tribals, due to lack of political clout, have little choice but to accept their fate or become pawns in a civil war between government paramilitary troops, guerilla fighters inspired by the doctrine of Maoism, and a civilian militia armed to wage a dirty war against its own people.