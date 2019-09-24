This content was published on September 24, 2019 8:09 PM

(Keystone / Mary Altaffer)

Speaking in front of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Ueli Maurer described the UN Charter and the Geneva Conventions as “compasses of values” in the digital age.

“We want the new digital society to commit to, abide by, and implement a common set of basic ethical values,” said Maurer, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency. As an example he highlighted the “Swiss Digital Initiative”, which was founded three weeks ago in Geneva.

+ How the Swiss Digital Initiative will promote ethics

Maurer called on the international community to ensure that human rights as well as the rights of smaller countries are upheld, particularly in the area of data protection. He also called for technological progress to be fostered, not hindered.

“If we are to succeed in stabilising supplies of food, water and energy, if we are to tackle climate change effectively, we need to do more than just pay lip service to these aims – we need technical innovation,” said the finance ministerexternal link, highlighting the need for investment in research, development and education.

On Monday, Maurer had spoken at the United Nations Climate Action summit:





swissinfo.ch/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram