This content was published on August 18, 2017 11:00 AM Aug 18, 2017 - 11:00

Why do the Swiss abroad vote differently from the Swiss at home? An expert takes a closer look at the political profile of the Swiss diaspora.

Political expert Thomas Milic has researched the political profile of Swiss expats. He's an expert on voting, parliamentary research and political psychology at the research centre Sotomoexternal link. He also regularly works for the Centre for Democracy Aarauexternal link.



In our new series, 'Inside the Democracy Labs', researchers answer all kinds of questions about democracy.

