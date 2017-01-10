European court upholds mandatory swimming lessons for Muslim girls

Swimming classes are compulsory in Swiss schools (Keystone)

The European Court of Human Rights has upheld a decision by Swiss authorities to fine a Muslim couple who refused to allow their daughters to attend mandatory swimming classes during school hours.

On Tuesday, the Strasbourg-based court ruled that the fine imposed by the authorities of canton Basel City did not violate the girls’ freedom of conscience and religion.



In 2010, the parents - Swiss nationals of Turkish origin - were fined CHF1,400 ($1,382) in the first move of its kind after they withdrew their daughters aged seven and nine from the school swimming lessons. They also lost their appeal at a cantonal administrative court a year later.

The Basel court stated that it was greatly “in the public interest that all children, including girls of the Muslim faith, go to school swimming lessons”. This was not only so that they should learn to swim but also because such lessons encouraged socialisation and integration, it continued.

This was not the first time that Swiss courts had to intervene in such issues. In 2015, a district court in canton St Gallen had fined a Muslim man, a Bosnian national, for refusing to let his daughters attend school swimming lessons. He too lost his appeal in a cantonal court a year later.



