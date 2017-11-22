The Swiss government wants to crack down on providers of pirated content over the internet while ensuring that consumers of such offers would continue to go unpunished.
Presenting a proposed amendment to the copyright law, Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said the planned revision was aimed at boosting the interests of creative artists and the culture industry, including research projects and libraries.
“It is primarily aimed at those who have been operating commercial platforms with pirated content and play cat and mouse with the music industry,” she told a news conference on Wednesday.
She acknowledged that the latest proposal was the result of years of talks to find an acceptable compromise between producers and artists, on the one hand, and users who are keen on downloading films, music, video or books electronically.
“It wasn’t easy,” she said. “And I’m sure it will be a much-debated topic in parliament.” She added a hope that other countries will also fine tune their legislation to combat piracy.
However, critics say the bill is only seeking to regulate the bare minimum and could only target Swiss-based hosting providers.
During the consultation procedure for the bill, a United States trade agency put Switzerland on a watch list in a bid to speed up and tighten anti-piracy legislation.
Washington was particularly keen to see consumers who violate intellectual property rights punished and for strict measures to be put in place to protect the rights of intellectual property owners.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.