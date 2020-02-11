(Keystone / Urs Flueeler)

The Swiss government has opened an investigation into a decades-old spying affair involving Swiss firm Crypto, following reports by Swiss public broadcaster SRF, German broadcaster ZDF and The Washington Post.

The government confirmed on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into the reports that Crypto, a Zug-based communications encryption firm, was secretly owned by the CIA and West German intelligence services for decades.

The services jointly bought the business in 1971, hiding behind the façade of a Liechtenstein-registered foundation, according to 280 pages of documents, reported on in Switzerland by public broadcaster SRFexternal link.

Over the next decades, the intelligence services listened in on and read hundreds of thousands of messages between governments, embassies and military commands worldwide.

The spying allegedly continued until at least 2018, and over 100 countries worldwide were spied on.

Crypto reportedly had two types of encryption products: one fully secured, the other non-secured. Switzerland was one of the few countries to have been provided with the secure version.

Swiss involvement

SRF’s Rundschau news programme also reports that the ministry of defence first briefed the government on the case in November last year. The government opened an official investigation following its meeting on January 15.

As a result of the investigation, the economics ministry has also confirmed that the general export licence for Crypto's devices had been suspended “until open questions have been clarified”.

The Washington Post, which published its investigative pieceexternal link on Tuesday, called the operation the “intelligence coup of the century” and one of the “most closely guarded secrets of the Cold War”.

In 2015, Crypto was revealed to have worked with the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the British intelligence services during the Cold War, by a BBC investigation.



