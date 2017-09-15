International Day of Democracy 2017 My vote counts: having a say around the world
Around half of the world’s population can vote in elections or for political reforms, whether by marking a ballot paper with an X or by leaving a simple fingerprint next to their choice. On the International Day of Democracy, a look at how people vote around the world.
Who will become president? Which candidate has been elected to parliament? Are we getting more freedoms? Last year citizens in 72 countries could vote in political elections.
According to The Economist’s 2016 Democracy Index external linkalmost one-half of the world’s countries can be considered to be democracies of some sort, but the number of “full democracies” has declined from 20 in 2015 to 19 in 2016.
Examining the roots of the contemporary crisis of democracy, the Economist writes: “Popular engagement and participation need to be sustained to make a substantive difference to the quality of democracy.” Electoral process, pluralism and political participation are several of the categories on which the index is built.