This content was published on November 28, 2017 4:03 PM Nov 28, 2017 - 16:03

Workers empty the convoys of humanitarian aid in Douma, inside Eastern al-Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, on August 17, 2017

(Keystone)

The Swiss-run International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it needs over CHF2 billion ($2 billion) to help millions of people affected by conflict and violence in countries like Syria, Sudan and Yemen next year.

The appeal to institutional donors reflects an +11.6% increase on the ICRC’s external link2017 field budget.



“The ICRC is deeply concerned by the number and scale of protracted conflicts the world is facing today,” ICRC president Peter Maurer told donors in Geneva on Tuesday.

“Both their immediate and longer-term consequences on the millions of people affected should alarm us all. While some of these conflicts are often in the news, many are overlooked, out of the public spotlight. We are appealing for donors’ support to make sure these people are not forgotten.”

The ICRC, which is on the ground in over 80 countries, provides humanitarian assistance to victims of conflict and violence worldwide. It employs around 16,000 people, including 1,000 at its Geneva headquarters.



swissinfo,ch/sb

