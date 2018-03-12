This content was published on March 12, 2018 5:33 PM Mar 12, 2018 - 17:33

The Zurich police did not intervene in the march because of the large number of women and children present. (Keystone)

Zurich police forces have estimated that vandalism by participants of an unauthorised march in the city centre to celebrate International Women’s Day amounts to some CHF100,000 ($105,480).

Approximately 1,000 people took part in the demonstration, which was not approved in advance by authorities, last Saturday afternoon in the central districts of Zurich.



Police reported “massive damage to property”, with facades (both public and private) sprayed with graffiti, posters glued to walls, and paint bombs thrown. The figure of CHF100,000 is an initial estimate based on cleaning quotes.



Authorities were also criticised by some local media reports for not intervening to calm the demonstrators; however, the police have since clarified that the reason for this was the large number of women and children – including toddlers in prams – present, which deterred them from using undue force.



However, the police have stated that they are examining – together with the city security services – ways to ensure that such “intolerable conditions” do not repeat themselves next year.



SDA-ATS/dos

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.