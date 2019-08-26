Considerable gaps exist in federal and cantonal investigations into internet paedophiles in Switzerland, according to the SonntagsBlick newspaper.
The paper based its articleexternal link on a confidential report from the Federal Office of Policeexternal link (Fedpol).
According to the internal analysis, various police units “have had to put all online child-sex cases on hold for several years due to local priorities and were struggling to deal with the backlog of reports”.
It said hardly any pro-active online research had been carried out at federal or cantonal level for years – “if at all”.
On average, only 15% of the individual Swiss police forces were involved in paedo-sexual cybercrime, the paper said, quoting the government.
For its part, Fedpol told the SonntagsZeitung that the results referred to the period 2015-2017 and were no longer up to date.
swissinfo.ch/ts