Internet crime Police accused of ignoring online paedophiles

Man in front of a computer

Cybercrime involving paedophilia is not a priority for many Swiss police forces, according to the report

(Keystone)

Considerable gaps exist in federal and cantonal investigations into internet paedophiles in Switzerland, according to the SonntagsBlick newspaper. 

The paper based its articleexternal link on a confidential report from the Federal Office of Policeexternal link (Fedpol). 

According to the internal analysis, various police units “have had to put all online child-sex cases on hold for several years due to local priorities and were struggling to deal with the backlog of reports”. 

It said hardly any pro-active online research had been carried out at federal or cantonal level for years – “if at all”. 

On average, only 15% of the individual Swiss police forces were involved in paedo-sexual cybercrime, the paper said, quoting the government. 

For its part, Fedpol told the SonntagsZeitung that the results referred to the period 2015-2017 and were no longer up to date.


swissinfo.ch/ts

