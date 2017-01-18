Trace of Berlin attacker’s gun leads to Switzerland

The weapon that authorities say Tunisian Anis Amri used in Milan and in Berlin (Keystone)

The Swiss authorities have confirmed that the gun used by a Tunisian extremist in the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin last month was brought into Switzerland in the 1990s.

The Federal Police Office (Fedpol) said on Wednesday that the weapon was imported legally about 25 years ago and that it was not registered with the cantonal authorities.

It added there was no other trace of the gun and it had no knowledge about further owners.

Investigations into suspected Swiss links to the Berlin attack are continuing, Fedpol added.

In December the German justice authorities formally requested the Swiss authorities check information about the gun.

No concrete links

The Office of the Attorney General opened criminal proceedings against “unknown persons” on January 8. It has not yet found concrete links between the attacker to other people or institutions in Switzerland.

The 24-year-old Tunisian man who rammed a stolen truck into the crowded market on December 19, was shot dead four days later by Italian police near Milan.

Bullet cartridges were found at the scene of the Christmas market attack. Italian police have confirmed they match the same gun found on the suspect in Milan.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the truck attack that left 12 dead and dozens more injured.

