The award is given every year for “exceptional and innovative” musical creation by Swiss musicians.
Schweizer trained as a pianist and percussionist and began exploring jazz in the 1960s in London and Zurich. In 1968, she began a long-running collaboration with drummer Pierre Favre, producing important free jazz and improvised works.
“Charismatic, Irène Schweizer cultivates musical writing without all the frills,” the culture office said in a statement.
She has performed around the world both as a soloist and with various ensembles, notably with Favre and Joey Baron. Schweizer is also known as a central figure in European feminist musical circles, such as the Feminist Improvising Group and Les Diaboliques. She is also co-founder of Zurich’s Taktlos music festival and Workshop for Improvised Music, and the jazz label Intakt.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.