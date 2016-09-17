Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Second terror plotter appeals case to Supreme Court

One of three Iraqis recently found guilty of plotting a terror attack in Switzerland has appealed his case to the Federal Supreme Court. He is the second in the group to have filed an appeal and is currently serving a prison term of four years and eight months.

The individual and two others were found guilty in March of planning an attack on Swiss soil and of having sought to establish an Islamic State terror cell. They were Switzerland’s first convictions on charges of involvement with Islamic State (IS) activities.

Last week, one of the three men convicted was set free after having served part of his three and a half year sentence. He had also appealed his case to the Federal Supreme Court before being set free. The high court ruled that the man deserved credit for good behaviour whilst in detention and there was no legal basis for continuing to hold him before deportation to Iraq.

The latest man to appeal his case to the highest Swiss court was found guilty of having tried to set up an Islamic State cell in Switzerland and of distributing IS propaganda on Facebook.

The third individual still in prison is also serving a term of four years and eight months.
 

swissinfo.ch and agencies

