Swiss express consternation over attack

A general view of the Reina night club after a gun attack on the popular nightclub as revellers celebrated the new year (Keystone)

Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter has expressed his consternation over an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, in which at least 39 people have died, including at least 15 foreigners.

He has already contacted the Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu to express his sentiments over the attack, in which a gunman opened fire in the Reina nightclub about 01:30 local time (22:30 GMT), as clubbers marked the new year.

The Swiss diplomatic representation in Turkey is in contact with the local authorities to see if there were any Swiss affected by the incident, the Swiss foreign ministry told swissinfo.ch in a statement on Sunday.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says efforts are continuing to find the attacker, believed to have acted alone. At least 69 people are being treated in hospital, the minister added.