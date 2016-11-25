Refugee relocation to be speeded up

Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga (second, right) speaks to young asylum seekers in Taranto in Italy (Swiss Justice Ministry/Guido Balmer) (Keystone)

Switzerland is to step up its cooperation with Italy over the refugee crisis, by speeding up the refugee relocation programme, Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga has said.

Following talks with Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano in Rome on Friday, Sommaruga said that Switzerland would take in 900 refugees who have arrived in Italy by the end of September 2017. Until now, Switzerland has taken in 133 refugees from Italy as part of the European Union relocation programme.

As for Greece, the other country affected by thousands of refugees arriving from Africa and the Middle East, Switzerland would take in 600 refugees by the same date, Sommaruga said. This brings the total up to 1,500 refugees.

“We have discussed it with the cantons,” the minister told reporters, referring to the fact that the cantons would be responsible for the refugees.

“The better the Dublin system functions, the better it is for Switzerland.”

The Dublin accord allows asylum seekers to be sent back to the country where they were first registered.

“Hotspots”

Switzerland not only supports Italy’s efforts in registering migrants in four registration “hotspots” in the south of the country, but “we also want to make a concrete contribution as part of the relocation programme”, said Sommaruga.

The percentage of refugees registered after arriving in southern Italy has risen to 95% in 2016, from 17% last year.

“It’s very important for Switzerland how Italy deals with the refugee problem, as this has an immediate impact for us,” added the minister.

Sommaruga also visited one of the hotpots in the port city of Taranto in Apulia, to see for herself the extent of the problem.



Italy is expecting a record number of refugees to have arrived on its shores by the end of the year.



Switzerland is also doubling the number of State Secretariat for Migration experts it sending to Italy to 14 and will boost border control assistance.



Sommaruga said it was important to help with deeds rather than just words. The cooperation between the two countries over migration should become a model for others, she added.