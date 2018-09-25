Economics minister Johann Schneider-Ammann after a press conference on the popular initiative "For food sovereignty - agriculture concerns us all", August 21, 2018 in Bern.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Swiss Federal President Johann Schneider-Ammann, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande (from left to right) sit in a VIP-train driving through the Gotthard, on the opening day of the Gotthard rail tunnel, June 1, 2016.

Federal President Johann Schneider-Ammann (left) records the New Year's address for 2016.

Federal President Johann Schneider-Ammann (right) and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at a meeting in Zurich on September 19, 2016.

Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (L) tries archery while Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj (R) looks on during a traditional nomadic Naadam festival in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, July 15, 2016.

Johann Schneider-Ammann shakes hands with Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming in Beijing, China, July 9, 2012 (right). Portrait taken January 8, 2018 (left).

Federal Councillor Johann Schneider-Ammann speaks at an environmental project in Schwarzenburg as part of the opening of a civilian service training centre, August 5, 2011.

Economics minister Johann Schneider-Amman in the federal parliament in Bern on September 29, 2011.

President Doris Leuthard hands the key to the economics ministry to Johann Schneider-Ammann on Tuesday November 2, 2010 in Bern.

Party colleagues applaud Johann Schneider-Ammann as he is elected to the Federal Council on September 22, 2010, in the Parliament building in Bern.

Rücktritt Johann Schneider Amman

This content was published on September 25, 2018 9:57 AM Sep 25, 2018 - 09:57

We take a colourful look back at some scenes from Johann Schneider-Ammann's political career.

