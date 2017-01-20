Johnson Xu A Chinese ski instructor called Johnson By Ester Unterfinger (picture editor) Culture Sport ... Print comment Share: share on google + share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... See in other languages: 7 Languages: 7 (ar) مدرّب صيني على التزلّج يسمى جونسون (de) Ein chinesischer Skilehrer (es) El instructor chino de esquí llamado Johnson (fr) Un instructeur de ski chinois nommé Johnson (it) Un maestro di sci cinese (pt) Um instrutor de esqui chinês chamado Johnson (zh) 徐忠星在瑞士和中国的生活 Johnson at the Swiss ski school in Chongli, three hours from Beijing Johnson, second from left Trying curling for the first time in Grindelwald Jumping in Zurich and sitting in Tibet Posing in front of the Eiger On the Jungfraujoch, the "top of Europe" The north wall of the Eiger Socialising in Grindelwald Training the instructors of the Genting Resort Secret Garden in Chongli On a trip to the Himalayas The Tashi Lhunpo Monastry in Tibet Alternative downhill in Chongli Hiking in Chongli Jumping off the Great Wall Zhongxing Xu, known as Johnson in Switzerland, became a household name in 2013 as one of eight Chinese ski instructors who were followed by Swiss television giving lessons to Chinese tourists.