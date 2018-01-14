The answer is skis, stamina and stalwart determination in this photo by Swiss photographers, Dan and Janine Patitucci.
The last 30 metres of the Bishorn, 4153 metres above sea level, is the only steep section as it climbs an ice cap.
After 1800 meters of ascent on skis, the mountain summit requires a short climb without skis. While this is one of the Alps easier 4000 meter peaks, it does require excellent endurance to make it to the summit after a long slog up the Turtmann gletscher.
Of course the advantage on skis is that the hard work getting to the summit is rewarded with a 2500 meter descent back to the village of Zinal.
At work and play
We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.
After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.
Grandiose landscapes
Each week over the next few months, swissinfo.ch is publishing a series of Dan and Janine Patitucci’s pictures from the past year: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our very small place.end of infobox