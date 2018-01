This content was published on January 5, 2018 11:00 AM Jan 5, 2018 - 11:00

Kevin Moat and his wife Hanni run a small organic beef farm located at 1,000 metres near Lake Thun. Self-taught, he started milk farming before becoming one of the first organic beef farmers in his area in 1993, raising Limousin and Simmental cattle, which he sells locally.

