This content was published on November 5, 2019 9:00 AM

This month, Circus Knie concluded its centennial tour through Switzerland. Here are some impressions by our journalist, Shao Dahai.



Often called Switzerland’s national circus, the performance still retains an aura of excitement and dreams.

But does it still make people dream as they did in 1919? In a light-hearted article, the author argues it’s unlikely because a change in moral attitudes has clipped its wings.



How do you keep a traditional business alive in today's world? Another circus, Circus Monti, earns its living not with flying acrobats or dancing animals but with diversification.







Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram