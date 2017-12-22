Colonel Beat Klingelfuss, second in command at the Swiss base on the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, describes some of the key patrol points and locations in the area.
In the background, the so-called "noise war" between North Korean propaganda and South Korean attempts to drown it out can be heard.
Korean border A tour of the DMZ with a Swiss guard
