Picture gallery with pictures of Switzerland's autumn colours

This content was published on October 20, 2017 12:04 PM Oct 20, 2017 - 12:04

The high-pressure system over central Europe is coming to an end, and with it, the unusually warm autumn days and clear skies.

Many Swiss spent the first three weeks of October in the outdoors enjoying the mountain views and autumn colours.





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.