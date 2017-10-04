Copyright

Swiss wins 2017 Nobel Prize in chemistry Oct 4, 2017 - 11:58 Jacques Dubochet of Switzerland's University of Lausanne has been awarded this year’s Nobel prize in chemistry together with two other scientists from Britain and the United States. Announcing the winners on Wednesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three scientists helped develop cryo-electron microscopy - a method to have detailed images of life’s complex machineries in atomic resolution. Dubochet, born in 1942, is a honorary professor of biophysics at Lausanne University and worked at Basel and Geneva Universities.