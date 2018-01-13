Bern cantonal police have confirmed that they are investigating a provocative banner that read “Kill Trump With His Own Weapon!” used in an anti-World Economic Forum (WEF) rally in the Swiss capital last weekend.
The banner, which featured at the head of a procession of 1,000 people who demonstrated against the forthcoming WEF in Davos, mimicked a poster unfurled in a May 2017 Bern rally protesting against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. That banner read “Kill Erdogan With His Own Weapons!”, and showed a gun being pointed at the Turkish leader’s head. It provoked a diplomatic spat between Switzerland and Turkey.
Bern police and the public prosecutor are looking whether a crime was committed regarding the latest banner, a spokesman told the Swiss News Agency on Thursday.
The anti-WEF rally last weekend is the first in a series of demonstrations that are set to take place in Swiss cities in the coming days. Protesters argue that WEF is an elitist club of the world’s wealthy and powerful who cause more problems than they solve.
The World Economic Forum’sexternal link showcase event will take place in the ski resort of Davos between January 23-26 this year. Trump will reportedly arrive on January 25 and give a speech on January 26. He will be accompanied by a large delegation of US ministers and officials.
