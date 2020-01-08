This content was published on January 8, 2020 4:25 PM

The usually discrete world of Swiss private banking has been shaken by spying revelations at Credit Suisse, the country’s second largest wealth manager.

Swiss prosecutors say that the private eye from the firm tasked with shadowing former Credit Suisse banker Iqbal Khan has hit back filing criminal complaints against the executive, his wife and police.

Khan, who ran the wealth management division, had filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland after a physical confrontation with private detectives who had been tailing him after he resigned in July to move to competitor UBS.

The Swiss Investigo detective agency which was hired by Credit Suisse to follow Khan claims the ensuing publicity caused it severe reputational and financial damage.

The scandal triggered an investigation by Switzerland’s bank watchdog into Credit Suisse’s conduct and criminal proceedings in Zurich.

A spokesman for Zurich prosecutors told Reuters news agency an Investigo employee has since filed a criminal complaint against Khan and his wife to the prosecutor’s office handling the criminal proceedings. The complaint remains under review.

The prosecutors said they were also reviewing a separate criminal complaint by the same employee against members of the Zurich police lodged shortly before Christmas.

There was no comment on the specific accusations made in both complaints.

A legal representative for Khan said he stood by his version of events. Investigo did not respond to an emailed request by Reuters for comment.

A spokesman for Zurich’s local cantonal police declined to comment on the complaints, which were first reported by Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger earlier on Wednesday.

