This content was published on August 31, 2017 11:43 AM Aug 31, 2017 - 11:43

Swiss President Doris Leuthard shakes hands with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, watched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday

(Keystone)

Doris Leuthard, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has started a two-day presidential visit to India – accompanied by an unusually large 30-head business delegation.

On the agenda are talks with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other ministers.

Leuthard will also attend a number of business events and take part in celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship between Switzerland and India.

India, with its 1.3 billion people and a growing middle class, is an interesting market for Switzerland.

“We want to experience first-hand what economic ideas and policies the Indian government has over the next three or four years,” Jan Atteslander from the Swiss business federation, economiesuisse, told Swiss Public Radio, SRF, on Thursday. “We also want to know where we stand with the free-trade negotiations.”

Subjects to be addressed in New Delhi on Thursday include economic and trade relations, and in particular the free-trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member. The sometimes difficult negotiations have been ongoing since 2008.

One area of disagreement is patent protection. The Swiss pharmaceutical industry insists on comprehensive protection, which it believes is not guaranteed in India. Atteslander said he was not holding his breath for the agreement to be reached this year.



Range of talks

Other subjects on the agenda include cooperation between Switzerland and India on energy, transport and education, exchanges on global climate policy, the situation in South Asia and the political and economic situation in Europe.

Leuthard is head of the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications.

Meetings are scheduled to take place with the trade minister and the ministers for energy, the railways and finance. She will give a speech on the opportunities of digitalisation at a business event in New Delhi and is also due to speak to students about energy and climate change.

The main theme of the presidential visit is the Treaty of Friendship signed between Switzerland and India in 1948, in which the two countries gave assurances of “perpetual peace” and “unalterable friendship”.

Switzerland’s recognition of India’s independence in 1947 and the conclusion of the Treaty of Friendship laid the foundations for their good bilateral relations, according to a government statement.



