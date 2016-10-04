Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Leuthard

Minister pushes for ‘green’ trade deal with Canada

Business Environment
in depth: Climate challenge

...

Swiss Energy Minister Doris Leuthard has called for the renegotiation of a free-trade agreement between Switzerland and Canada and a joint push for a “sustainable green economy”.

“The Canadians have once again become partners which wasn’t the case before,” Leuthard told an audience at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations on Monday evening. She is currently on an official visit to Canada from October 2-6.

Leuthard, who is also in charge of transport, environmental and communication matters, said Switzerland was keen to develop a strengthened partnership with Canada to build a ‘sustainable green economy’ together.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who took power last November, has promised to do more to protect the environment. On Monday he told parliament that Canada would impose a tax on carbon emissions starting in 2018 as part of its efforts to meet targets set by the Paris climate change accord.

Leuthard said falling oil prices over the past two years had “tangible consequences for our traditional renewable energy sector” [hydropower represents 56% of Swiss energy].

One repercussion of cheap fossil fuel is delays in research and innovation into renewable energy and insufficient investment in less polluting transport, said the Swiss transport minister.

In her speech on Monday, she called for the renegotiation of the existing free-trade deal with Canada, which dates from 2009, to place greater emphasis on the digital economy.

The focus of her visit to Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto is on energy and climate policy, as well as on various transport-related issues. She is accompanied by Swiss representatives from the business sector and the scientific community.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Renewable energy production was just one of the aspects of the initiative. (Keystone)
Nel quadro della strategia energetica 2050 è previsto un sostegno alle centrali idroelettriche (qui quella di Hagneck, nel canton Berna). (Keystone)
See in other languages: 3
La Svizzera produce lo 0,1% delle emissioni globali di gas a effetto serra. (RDB)
See in other languages: 7
For older people, extended periods of heat can be threatening.  (Keystone)
See in other languages: 4

Focus