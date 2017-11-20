This content was published on November 20, 2017 10:15 AM Nov 20, 2017 - 10:15

Thomas Coraghessan Boyle, also known as T. C. Boyle, speaking at the Schauspielhaus in Zurich

(Keystone/Ennio Leanza)

This year’s Jonathan Swift prize has been awarded to American novelist T.C. Boyle. The author is currently in Switzerland for a series of readings.

Boyle, 68, received the CHF20,000 ($20,200) prize at Zurich’s Literaturhaus on Sunday evening and is giving a talk in Bern on Monday night.

“T.C.Boyleexternal link is one of the biggest wordsmiths of our time. In his 15 novels and in his wonderful short stories, he takes us to places and times that could not be more different and unique. And as in reality, his works combine tragedy and comedy,” write the presenters of the Jonathan Swift prizeexternal link – named after the Irish author and satirist of the 1660s.

The international literature prize for satire and humour is awarded by the Zurich-based Werner Dessauer Foundation, named after the late Swiss author of the same name.

Boyle’s novels include A Friend of the Earth, After the Plague, The Harder They Come and The Terranauts. His works have been translated into more than two dozen languages. His next book is on the Basel scientist Albert Hofmann, who created the hallucinogenic drug LSD.

