The majority of residential buildings in Switzerland are single-family homes. If you also own your four walls, you enjoy security and design flexibility. However, home ownership entails many obligations.

In Switzerland, every second residential building is a single-family home; and in canton Solothurn in the northwest of the country, this is the case for over two-thirds of such buildings.

In Hägendorf village, Solothurn, people are returning home from work. Commuters are getting off the train. Traffic is heavy on the main through road, which is lined with apartment buildings. However, if you follow a side street uphill a little way, you will no longer hear the cars. The apartments block the noise. Behind this protective screen, the world of single-family homes begins.

