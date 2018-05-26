Divers have pulled all sorts of rusty rubbish out of Lake Geneva as part of a clean-up operation.
“The mortar shell was found early this afternoon by a diver,” said a spokesman for canton Vaud police on Saturday. “Demining experts arrived and ascertained that it didn’t have a detonator.” The beach and road were closed for about an hour.
Apart from that surprise, the ninth “Clean Lake Genevaexternal link” weekend has so far turned up mostly scrap metal like shopping trolleys, chains, tyres and plastic. “The amount of plastic and cigarette butts is quite outrageous,” said project leader Adrien Bonny.
Bonny said a lot of the plastic debris comprised drinking straws, bottle tops and yoghurt lids.
The clean-up takes place every two years and this year involved 310 divers and 840 volunteers on land. On average between ten and 15 tonnes of rubbish are collected, which are then sorted, recorded and recycled where possible.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.