A neutral eye on the US elections

“I do not know if the people of the United States would vote for superior men if they ran for office, but there can be no doubt that such men do not run.”
Alexis de Tocqueville (1805 - 1859)
“The mood is loaded, people are nervous, there’s something in the air.” Photographer Cédric von Niederhäusern spent the last year trying to capture America in an election year. Being Swiss helped open doors.
First-hand encounters with people in small-town America, like a friendly National Rifle Association member at a shooting range, helped shape his understanding of polarisations within society.
For von Niederhäusern, his Swiss nationality was a sign of neutrality and he was viewed as an “uninvolved observer”.
After internships at various Swiss outlets, von Niederhäusern applied to the International Center for Photography in New York to study photojournalism. Interested in politics and society from an early age, it was natural for him to explore the US against the backdrop of the election campaign as part of his course.
Downtown Cleveland, Ohio, July 2016
Democratic National Convention, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 2016
Democratic National Convention, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 2016
Images
Cédric von Niederhäusern
Text
Excerpts from a conversation between Cédric von Niederhäusern and Thomas Kern on September 14, 2016
Translation from German
Susan Misicka
Image editing
Thomas Kern
Production
Felipe Schärer and Luca Schüpbach