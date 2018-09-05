A seat at Switzerland’s table
A story by

How food helped five newcomers find their Swiss homes

Urbania to Bern

The man who legalised spaghetti

Oporto to Fribourg

I came to Switzerland on an adventure

Taipei to Olten

The smell of food in the hallway is why I live here

Calgary to the Emmental

Trading grilled cheese for Gruyère

Damascus to Geneva

Cooking is a door to integrating into society

Switzerland is home to people of hundreds of different nationalities, and all of them have to eat. These are the stories of five immigrants who came to the Alpine country over the last 60 years from Italy, Portugal, Taiwan, Canada and Syria, bringing along their culinary traditions. For each of them, cooking, eating and sharing recipes became a key part of navigating the often-difficult process of fitting into Swiss life. Follow their journeys, and learn their recipes – some with a Swiss twist.

Authors

Zeno Zoccatelli, Fernando Hirschy, Veronica DeVore, Jie Guo Zehnder, Dominique Soguel

Photographers

All photos and videos Carlo Pisani unless otherwise mentioned

Production

Giuseppe Ciliberto

Translators

Terence MacNamee, Marina Wentzel

Coordination

Veronica DeVore

@swissinfo.ch