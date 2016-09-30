Life as an online student in Ivory Coast

“Only the students who have a little bit of money can afford to follow a MOOC.”

Not so for Moussa Kone Ahmed, an engineering student in logistics and transport who, like Brika, uses most of his free time to follow MOOCs and has already obtained a certificate from a French management school.

“For me, it’s important to have the certificate. I think it gives my CV more weight,” says Ahmed, dressed in neat sports clothes and carrying a tennis racket on his way to the campus recreation centre. It’s a rare moment of relaxation for the young student.

“Most of the time, I get home at 6pm. I eat and then I’m ready to get back to work,” says Ahmed, as he shows us a rechargeable 3G internet connection key that he has in his pocket.

“I had to invest in internet access that allows me to follow the MOOCs within the allotted time, and to hand in the course exercises on schedule. Only the students who have a little bit of money can do it,” he says.

Ahmed’s friend and classmate Michaelle Shai tried to take a MOOC, but because she couldn’t afford the internet connection, she was unable to complete the course.

“Everyone would be interested in MOOCs if we had access to free, fast internet on campus, because everyone wants to improve their knowledge. But in the current conditions it’s impossible,” says Shai.

For students at Yamoussoukro INP-HB, internet access is a particularly precious tool, even if, at the moment, the idea of free Wi-Fi on the university campus seems like utopia.

“Essentially, we use the web for our research because there are not many interesting books in the libraries,” says Ahmed, who says he has rarely visited the library in four years as a student. “The books available are old. They often date back to the 1980s and ’90s, which is not very useful for keeping up with the latest technological advances.”