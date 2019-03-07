This content was published on March 7, 2019 9:42 PM

Luca Hänni, 24, comes from the Swiss capital of Bern. (Keystone / Boris Roessler)

Bernese popstar Luca Hänni has been announced as Switzerland’s entrant for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Tel Aviv on May 18.

The 24-year-old Hänniexternal link will compete in Israel under the Swiss flag with the upbeat “She Got Me”, a song written in collaboration with Canadian musicians Laurell Barker and Frazer Mac.

The chance to participate was described by Hänni as a “life highlight”. Switzerland will be hoping it’s not just a high point for him alone; the country has achieved little to no success in the Eurovision contestexternal link in recent years.

The song is described by Swiss public broadcaster SRF as a danceable and hummable pop tune in which eastern-tinged influences also make an appearance, especially in the chorus.

hanni Video for She Got Me

Hänni says he wants the song to “share pure joy and passion for dancing and music with the entire public”.

According to Oddscheckerexternal link, which aggregates odds across various bookies' sites, Switzerland is currently seventh-favourite to win the competition. Russia is favourite.

The 64th Eurovision Song Contest will take place from May 14-18 May. Hänni will perform in the second semi-final on May 16 and, if he qualifies, in the final on May 18.



