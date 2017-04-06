Apr 6, 2017 - 15:38

The internationally renowned Fumetto Comix Festival in Lucerne not only gives comic artists a chance to present their work and share information with peers and the public. It’s also a competition platform for budding artists of all ages.

Fumettoexternal link, which runs until April 9, incorporates 12 main and 40 satellite exhibitions and attracts more than 50,000 visitors a year. This makes it one of the largest events in the Lucerne calendar and an important address for the attending artists.

The festival’s final weekend showcases the international talents of all types of comic artists. In addition, home-grown talent will show off their work at the Bourbaki Venue as part of the Fumetto Fringe Festival.

Artists such as Blackyard, Michel Casarramona, Märt Infanger, Jared Muralt, Benjamin Güdel and Amadeus Waltenspühl will be presenting and selling posters, books, art prints and original drawings at the Poster Bazaar.