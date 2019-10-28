Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Life & Aging

Lucrative market Swiss seek to boost health tourism

A woman gets a massage at the spa of a hotel

The tourism industry hopes to increase annual sales to CHF245 million by 2022. 

(© Keystone/Gaetan Bally)

Switzerland’s tourism marketing company plans to launch an offensive next year aimed at attracting guests to the country’s wellness and spa centres.

Switzerland Tourism on Monday announced partnerships with about 20 clinics as part of its long-running campaignexternal link to promote health tourism.

In a first step, the campaign focuses on guests from China, Russia and the Gulf States and could benefit the whole tourism industry, according to a statement.

It highlights the medical expertise, the infrastructure and the natural environment which “make Switzerland an attractive destination for a broad range of health tourists.”

Latest figure from 2017 show that nearly 36,000 foreign residents came to Switzerland for treatment in hospitals and clinics.

It is estimated that overnight stays, spending for day trips and food result in sales worth CHF196 million ($196 million) annually. Experts expect a 25% increase in sales by 2022.

swissinfo.ch/ug

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters